CNN mocked President Donald Trump after he sent a strange tweet Tuesday claiming that CNN’s President Jeff Zucker will be “resigning momentarily.”

“Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily?” Trump said in a tweet, following a number of attacks against the network from the right-wing Project Veritas.

CNN spokesman Matt Dornic responded simply, saying “lol.”

Project Veritas, founded by conservative activist James O’Keefe, has been doing an “expose” series on CNN, releasing footage secretly recorded by a contractor to try to embarrass the network.

In the recordings released by O’Keefe, CNN’s media coordinator Nick Neville was caught saying that Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against the president.

Trump and CNN have had a contentious relationship. Last year, the White House tried to ban CNN’s White House reporter Jim Acosta, resulting in a lawsuit by CNN to restore access to Acosta. (RELATED: CNN Has Become The ‘Hate Trump’ Station, Former Commentators Say)