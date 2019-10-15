WASHINGTON, D.C. — The March for Life announced its 2020 theme Tuesday, emphasizing the pro-life movement’s support for women through the slogan “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.”

Activists met Tuesday to unveil the 2020 March for Life’s theme in Washington, D.C., at an event where March for Life President Jeanne Mancini told those gathered, “We’ve come a long way from ‘safe legal and rare’ to ‘shout your abortion.’”

“We know this message about women and abortion is both deceptive and hurtful,” Mancini said. Her remarks were followed by comments from Gloria Purvis , radio host and Chairperson for Black Catholics United for Life, Serrin Foster , president of Feminists for Life, and Victoria Cobb , president of The Family Foundation of Virginia.

The March for Life president said that this year’s 47th March for Life will focus on recognzing the dignity of life empowers women. (RELATED: Abortion Doctor Who Hoarded Fetuses Faulted WWII Bombings For His ‘Perception’ Of Humanity, Filmmaker Says)

The organization will prep for the upcoming march through emphasis on their “Life Empowers; Pro-Life is Pro-Woman” theme, followed by the release of a campaign video for the 2020 March for Life.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

