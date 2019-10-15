Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFury over Trump Syria decision grows Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump to slap sanctions on Turkey for Syria offensive | Trump calls on Turkey to broker ceasefire | Pelosi, Graham seek deal on sanctions | Ex-Trump aide testifies in impeachment probe Trump: Let Assad, Russia or China protect the Kurds MORE (R-Ky.) teed off against the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, marking his first comments since Congress returned from its two-week break.

“House Democrats are finally indulging in their impeachment obsession. Full steam ahead,” McConnell said during a speech from the Senate floor, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi says Trump sanctions package on Turkey ‘falls very short’ Graham throws support behind Trump’s Turkey sanctions Feehery: Trump may be down, but he’s not out yet MORE (D-Calif.) had “crumbled” to the “left-wing impeachment caucus.”

“I don’t think many of us were expecting to witness a clinic in terms of fairness or due process. But even by their own partisan standards, House Democrats have already found new ways to lower the bar,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s comments come as House Democrats are holding near daily closed-door interviews with current and former administration officials as they dig into Trump’s effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump and his allies have lashed out at the investigation and argued that House Democrats must hold a public vote to formally launch an inquiry. Pelosi has said such a vote isn’t necessary, though her caucus is expected to discuss that issue at a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.

Republicans are eager for a formal vote, arguing it would force swing-district Democrats to go on the record while bolstering their conference’s ability to demand documents as part of an investigation.

McConnell didn’t comment on Trump publicly calling on Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens from the floor on Tuesday. He’s remained largely silent on Trump’s remarks since before Congress’s two-week break.

But he lashed out at Democrats on Tuesday, saying they had “wasted no time throwing fairness and precedent to the wind.”

“For all the public hyperventilating over institutional norms that we’ve heard from House Democrats, it appears they have no intention of letting norms, precedents or basic due process stand in the way as they seek to cancel out a presidency,” McConnell added.