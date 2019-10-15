Meghan Markle definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a pretty green dress during an event in London.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless hunter green number that went down just to her knees as she joined Prince Harry during the WellChild Awards pre-Ceremony reception in Britain.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a beige coat and tan heels.

In one of the photos, we can see the duke and duchess looked at a cute gift for their son, Archie.

The former "Suits" actress' fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned during her trip to South Africa in a variety of colorful outfits. One that definitely stood out, would have to be the gorgeous sleeveless blush dress she wore during one of her many events.