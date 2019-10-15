“The View” co-host Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain rips Trump, Rand Paul: ‘Blood’ on their hands while Kurds are ‘slaughtered’ Meghan McCain rips Trump, GOP on Syria decision: ‘You feckless, unpatriotic cowards’ Meghan McCain: Trump, Giuliani ‘blowing it on a JV level’ MORE praised entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangHillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Saagar Enjeti: Tuesday’s Democratic debate already ‘rigged’ against Gabbard, Sanders Analysis: Warren and Booker most cyber-aware 2020 candidates MORE for introducing the topic of mass automation during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Westerville, Ohio.

“This conversation about automation is all because of @AndrewYang – for a guy with absolutely no political background it’s incredibly impressive,” McCain tweeted.

This conversation about automation is all because of @AndrewYang – for a guy with absolutely no political background it’s incredibly impressive. #DemDebates — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 15, 2019

Yang and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he’s not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) sparred on the topic of automation and its effect on the U.S. job market in the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren said that blaming automation for job losses is a “good story,” but “the data show that we have a lot of problems with losing jobs, but the principle reason has been bad trade policy.”

Yang responded by saying that automation is having a negative effect on jobs.

“Sen. Warren, I’ve been talking to Americans around the country about automation, and they’re smart,” Yang responded.

“They see what’s happening around them, their main street stores are closing, they see a self-serve kiosk in every McDonald’s, every grocery store, every CVS,” he said.

Yang went on to note that 3.5 million truck drivers stood to lose their jobs due to automation in the form of self-driving vehicles.