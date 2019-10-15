Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is set to interview former Fox host Megyn Kelly in her first televised interview since she and NBC parted ways following furor over her remarks about Halloween costumes and blackface.

In 2018, Kelly

sparked controversy during “Megyn Kelly Today” on an all-white panel discussion when she questioned why wearing blackface would be offensive during the Halloween season. She insisted that wearing blackface was permissible when she was a child “as long as you were in character.”

The day after the show, Kelly issued an apology on live TV. NBC announced the cancelation of “Megyn Kelly Today” the following day.

Kelly left Fox News for NBC in January 2017.

What are the details?

On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced that she would be returning to Fox for the first time since her departure.

“She’s got a lot to say, and I hope you’ll watch,” Carlson said about Kelly’s upcoming appearance.

Kelly is set to appear on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday night.

What else?

The announcement of Kelly’s appearance came on the heels of Fox News host Shepard Smith leaving the network, prompting the network to insist Kelly’s appearance is a one-off.

Smith announced he would be leaving the network on Friday, after 23 years at Fox.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” a spokesperson for Fox News Channel said in a statement. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.”