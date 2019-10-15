Megyn Kelly will make her first appearance on Fox News since leaving in 2017 to speak with Tucker Carlson Wednesday, the primetime host announced Monday evening.

Kelly left Fox for NBC News after working at the outlet from 2004-2017. She was anchor of “Megyn Kelly Today” from September 2017 to October 2018 at NBC. This will also be Kelly’s first television interview since she parted ways with NBC in January after making comments about blackface and Halloween.

Carlson confirmed Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Kelly will be back at the network for an exclusive interview with him.

“This Wednesday night, two nights from now, someone who knows an awful lot about NBC is making her first TV appearance since parting ways from that channel nearly a year ago,” Carlson announced Monday. “Megyn Kelly will join us on this program for her first interview. She’s got a lot to say. I hope you’ll watch.”

Speculation surfaced that Kelly might return to the network after Fox News anchor Shepard Smith announced he was leaving on Oct. 11, but Fox News said that she will not be back full-time, according to a statement.

“Megyn Kelly’s forthcoming guest appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight was coordinated weeks ago and is a one-time occurrence,” Fox said in a statement according to Deadline. “Any future programming changes we are considering do not involve her.” (RELATED: Charlize Theron And Nicole Kidman Are Dead Ringers For Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson In Ailes Film)

Kelly left Fox in January 2017 after having problems with Fox News’s former host Bill O’Reilly and current host Sean Hannity according to The Hollywood Reporter. She wrote about her time with accused sexual harasser and former Fox News chief Roger Ailes in her 2016 book “Settle for More.” An upcoming film, “Bombshell,” details this scandal, and actress Charlize Theron plays Kelly.

