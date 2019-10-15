MSNBC host Chris Hayes took a shot at his own network on Monday for allegedly suppressing the Harvey Weinstein story from publication when Ronan Farrow worked at the network in 2017.

In his newest book “Catch and Kill,” Farrow details the resistance he faced from senior-level NBC executives while pursing the Weinstein story. NBC management allegedly killed Farrow’s story over fear Weinstein would expose the sexual improprieties of former “Today” show host Matt Lauer.

Farrow then left NBC and published the story with The New Yorker in October 2017.

NBC News President Noah Oppenheim denied Farrow’s allegations and said the story was not published because it did not meet the network’s editorial standards.

But Hayes has sided with Farrow — and he made that very clear Monday.

“In Farrow’s view, he was unable to break through what was effectively a conspiracy of silence from NBC News management,” Hayes said.

“One thing, though, is indisputable,” he continued. “Ronan Farrow walked out of NBC News while working on the Weinstein story and, within two months, published an incredible article at The New Yorker that not only won a Pulitzer but helped trigger a massive social and cultural reckoning that continues to this day.”

Hayes went on to say:

Of course, there’s a reason it took so long for the true story about Weinstein to be told, for the many allegations of him to stay locked in a vault. And that’s because time and again the path of least resistance for those in power was not to cross Weinstein or his army of friends and lawyers. Same goes for the many, many, many other powerful predators that we’ve come to know about. The path of least resistance is always there, beckoning seductively, with an entirely plausible cover story, you’ve got bigger fish to fry, this isn’t the hill to die on, the story isn’t ready. But, of course, it’s the very ease of that path that makes it the enemy to the kind of work we, as journalists, are supposed to do.

Farrow’s book, which Oppenheim called a “conspiracy theory,” hits bookshelves Tuesday.

For his part, Farrow said he has a “paper trail” to prove the allegations against NBC of covering up a culture of sexual misconduct.