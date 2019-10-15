A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday night, jolting residents as far south as San Jose.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 10:33 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time quake was centered 22 miles northeast of San Francisco, in Pleasant Hill, a city of more than 30,000 residents. The earthquake was measured at a depth of just over 9 miles.

A smaller, 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred just 10 minutes earlier in the same region.

Hours later, at 12:42 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook San Benito County in Central California near the town of Hollister. That quake wasn’t related to the Bay Area temblors, according to the USGS.

The USGS said residents should be on the alert for aftershocks. Smaller earthquakes are likely over the next week, with a 2% chance that an aftershock will be larger than Monday night’s 4.5-magnitude quake, it warned.

The National Weather Service said there was no threat of a tsunami following the quake.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage as of Tuesday morning. Residents and businesses posted pictures on social media of items that had fallen off shelves in homes and stores.

Monday’s quake came just three days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake—a 6.9 magnitude earthquake centered around 60 miles south of San Francisco in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

That temblor, captured on live television during the 1989 World Series, was responsible for more than 60 deaths and around $6 billion in damage.

Has earthquake warning technology come far enough to give us a real prediction or meaningful warning? WSJ’s Daniela Hernandez heads to UC Berkeley’s Seismology Lab to learn about the first U.S. earthquake early warning system currently in development. Photo/Video: Emily Prapuolenis/The Wall Street Journal



Write to Talal Ansari at Talal.Ansari@wsj.com