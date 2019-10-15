Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter didn’t break any laws by using his father’s name to obtain lucrative positions in overseas business ventures, but there is an “appearance of impropriety,” Judge Andrew Napolitano said Tuesday.

“I don’t know of any American law he violated,” the senior judicial analyst for Fox News told “Fox and Friends.” “Maybe there should be laws that either prevent you from trading on your relatives’ names or require you to reveal it, but those laws don’t exist at the present time.”

His comments follow an ABC News interview with Hunter Biden, during which he said he used “poor judgment” when obtaining a lucrative job on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, but insisted he didn’t break the law or ethical standards. He also admitted that having the last name of Biden likely helped him obtain the position.

“I am sure that with the president’s animosity about this, if there were a law that he violated, that the DOJ (Department of Justice) would be all over this,” Napolitano commented. “It does not appear that that’s the case. So is there the appearance of impropriety when you trade on your father’s name? Of course there is. That is a political problem, not a legal one.”

The judge said he does think the matter poses a political issue for his father, a front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Did they want Rudy Giuliani and the president to expose this?” said Napolitano. “Of course not. Did they think that he would be the target of the president’s personal (attacks) like this? I can’t imagine.”

The judge also said that Biden’s dealings with a Chinese investor look bad, but “none of it is criminal…this is the way the Chinese operate. They find someone who they think will gain a toehold in society and offer them money. They didn’t put $1 billion in his pocket, but $1 billion in an entity he was managing. That is legal.”