There will be a real problem if former Vice President Joe Biden isn’t asked questions about Ukraine or his son Hunter Biden during Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“Clearly ABC has set up the debate tonight,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“There will be a real dereliction of duty if somebody, the moderator or candidates don’t get into pushing Biden about this entire Ukraine-China deal.”

Gingrich’s comments came after an ABC interview with Hunter Biden, in which he said he doesn’t believe he broke any laws through being on the board of a major Ukranian gas and oil board or with his dealings in China.

“You have a very unusual circumstance where Vice President Biden has said he didn’t know his son was on the board, was making money out of Ukraine,” Gingrich said. “His son has said in different interviews ‘oh, yeah, I told him that I was getting paid in Ukraine.’ Now, again, given Joe Biden’s memory, it’s possible he just didn’t remember it. But, if one of my children was making $600,000 a year, I would probably notice it.”

Meanwhile, Gingrich said that Joe Biden’s comments a few months ago that China is not a threat could be part of the “NBA mass hypnosis,” in which many wealthy Americans refuse to look at China realistically”

Gingrich said he also doesn’t think the ABC interview will make his father’s political problems from the scandal to go away.

“I think to some extent you now have Joe Biden in a mess that he probably can’t get out of very easily, and people just have to make up their mind, is he telling the truth?” said Gingrich.