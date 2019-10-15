On Tuesday’s radio program, Glenn Beck, Stu Burguiere, and chief researcher Jason Buttrill talked about Hunter Biden’s interview on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, during which the former vice president’s son denied any wrongdoing in his business dealings with either Ukraine or China.

During the interview, ABC News’ Amy Robach brought up President Donald Trump’s accusation that Hunter Biden “got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason.”

“The president has repeatedly said that you received $1.5 billion dollars from China, despite no experience and for no apparent reason,” said Robach, while rolling her eyes dismissively. “Obviously, fact-checkers have said that that is not true. Have you received any money from that business dealing?”

“No,” Hunter asserted. “Not one cent … no one ever paid me $1.5 billion.”

In this clip, Glenn noted Hunter’s intentionally misleading semantics, pointing out that Hunter’s company, which he co-owned with Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz, former Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, would actually have received the funds.

Jason questioned how ABC News or Robach could conduct a credible interview without so much as mentioning financial records from Morgan Stanley that show numerous transfers of funds from anonymous LLCs in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere going directly into Hunter Biden’s account.

“Journalists looked through Morgan Stanley records and they found that anonymous LLCs were coming from China and Ukraine, going directly into Hunter Biden’s account. His account, directly into it!” Jason said.

“We have the Morgan Stanley file,” Glenn added. “We know offshore China was paying [Hunter] and putting it directly into his Morgan Stanley account.”

Watch the video below for more details:

Watch the full episode here.

Use code GLENN to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.