Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) dropped the n-word during a discussion around discrimination against Italian-Americans while quoting a recent New York Times op-ed on a New York radio show Tuesday

“The Times also said in an article the other day, apropos of nothing, they were talking about it,” Cuomo told WAMC host Alan Chartock in reference to the opinion piece by a Times editorial board member, “How Italians Became White.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going back to the Italian-Americans because now you have me. They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting The Times, n—-r w–s. N-word wops as a derogatory comment,” the governor added.

WAMC is based in the state capitol Albany, NY.

Cuomo’s comment comes one day after he announced the state would allocate funds for a statue of Saint Frances Cabrini, an Italian-American Roman Catholic nun popular in the community for her work over the years supporting Italian immigrants to the United States.

“As Italian-Americans, we must also remember that we ourselves are not immune from attack. The ugliness of Italian-American stereotyping is still alive and well. Our battle is not over,” he said ahead of Columbus Day over the weekend.

Cuomo’s brother, CNN anchor Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles Cuomo10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable Tulsi Gabbard rips Trump’s Syria decision: ‘Kurds are now paying the price’ Warren response to gay marriage question: ‘Just marry one woman’ MORE, was at the center of controversy following his confrontation with a man at a Hamptons bar in August who referred to him as “Fredo,” a character from the “Godfather” movies.

The journalist said “Fredo” is “like the n-word to Italians” while threatening to throw the man down the stairs at the establishment “like a f—ing punk.”