“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Washington Post. Sanders said on Tuesday that he would have a “special guest” with him in New York, teasing the freshman Democrats’ appearance.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, speaks as Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, right, and Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, left, listen during a news conference announcing college affordability legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
There has been ongoing speculation as to who the New York Democrat would endorse for President, with many saying she could have possibly endorsed Massachusets Sen. Elizabeth Warren.