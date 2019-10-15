Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiPelosi says Trump sanctions package on Turkey ‘falls very short’ Graham throws support behind Trump’s Turkey sanctions Feehery: Trump may be down, but he’s not out yet MORE (D-Calif.) said Tuesday she will not stage a vote on the House floor to officially launch an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE.

Trump and his Republican allies have been pressuring Pelosi to hold a formal vote to begin the investigation — a move they believe would grant them more power and influence in the process, including the ability to call and subpoena their own witnesses.

But Pelosi had argued that such a vote was not necessary to undertake the impeachment investigation that Democrats started three weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The impeachment inquiry followed Trump’s admission that he pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE and his son, Hunter, as well as a whistleblower’s complaint that alleges Trump sought the probe in order to help his own chances ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the investigation as a “witch hunt,” while House Democrats have held a series of behind-closed-doors hearings in recent weeks with administration officials involved in Ukraine policy, including former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Friday, former Trump Russia adviser Fiona Hill on Monday and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent on Tuesday.

Pelosi’s announcement came less than two hours before the Democratic 2020 primary field is set to hold its first debate since the impeachment inquiry began.

DEVELOPING…