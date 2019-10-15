Mayor Pete Buttigieg endorsed impeaching Donald Trump, saying that Democrats had “no choice” but to move forward.

“The president has left the Congress with no choice,” he said during the CNN debate on Tuesday night.

Buttigieg said that Trump’s actions were “offensive” to all Americans, including Republicans in Congress.

“It’s a mistake on the part of Republicans who enable a president whose actions are offensive to their own supposed values as well as those we all share,” he said.

He argued that future American presidents might use the Trump presidency to make the case that they were above the law.

Then Buttigieg pivoted to life after the Trump presidency, noting that the country would be “vulnerable” afterward and making the case that he was the best candidate to help solve the issues.

“I’m running to be the president who can turn the page and can unify a dangerously divided country,” he said.