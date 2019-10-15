South Bend, Indiana, mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joined in on the assault against comedy this week, taking aim at Dave Chappelle’s humor suggesting the comic’s recent jokes about transgender culture are “straight up hurting people.”

What are the details?

Buttigieg — the first openly gay candidate to run for president — sat down with Snapchat’s political series “Good Luck America” to discuss his views, when host Peter Hamby said, “Part of Dave Chappelle’s schtick in the last couple comedy specials he did was deliberately making fun of transgender people.”

Hamby asked, “Should that just be turned off? Should he not have a Netflix deal?”

“I haven’t seen the special,” Buttigieg replied. “I will say that there comes a point where you’re just straight up hurting people, and I don’t know what goal you’re hoping to achieve.”

Mayor Buttigieg added, “As much as there’s been a lot of political correctness, there’s also this weird way in which it’s become fashionable to attack political correctness that I think has become its own, weird correctness out there.”

Anything else?

Chappelle’s latest special, which was released in August, won rave reviews from audiences but critics trashed it because — according to “South Park” creator Matt Stone — critics fear losing their jobs for admitting to finding the humor in political incorrect content in today’s “cancel culture.”

Indeed, there were some in the press and in social media this week who sought to place blame on Chappelle for the suicide of transgender comedian Daphne Dorman, who performed ahead of Chappelle in his show, “Sticks and Stones.”

The Daily Wire pointed out that a misleading headline from The New York Daily News sparked much of the outrage, with the title, “Transgender actress, activist and comedienne Daphne Dorman, referenced in Dave Chappelle’s ‘transphobic’ Netflix special, commits suicide.”

Hidden in the story was the fact that Chappelle’s reference to Dorman wasn’t making fun of her, but rather, discussing how he had befriended Dorman and that she “was laughing the hardest” at his trans jokes during his practice set. Before Dorman’s death, she praised Chappelle and came to his defense, fighting off the politically correct mob and calling Chappelle “a master of his craft.”

