Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret Collins10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable GOP braces for impeachment brawl Furious Republicans prepare to rebuke Trump on Syria MORE’s (R-Maine) approval rating is deeply underwater about a year ahead of her reelection race, according to a new poll from the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling.

Thirty-five percent of Maine voters polled approve of the job Collins is doing, while 50 percent disapprove. Collins trails a generic Democratic candidate 44 percent to 41 percent in the 2020 Maine Senate race, a drop from September, when she led a generic Democrat 44 percent to 38 percent.

Collins, who is one of two Republican senators running for reelection in states former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSaagar Enjeti: Tuesday’s Democratic debate already ‘rigged’ against Gabbard, Sanders Ilhan Omar raises .1 million in third quarter Bloomberg rethinking running for president: report MORE won in 2016, is facing one of the toughest reelection campaigns of her career. Her vote last year to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe impeachment controversy drags Supreme Court into the politics of the Trump era Supreme Court can prove its independence — or its partisan capture Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Planned Parenthood plans M campaign for 2020 | Dem candidates embrace aggressive step on drug prices | Officials propose changes to encourage ‘value-based’ care MORE as he faced sexual misconduct allegations infuriated liberals and sparked an intense effort to recruit candidates to challenge the longtime senator.

“At one point, maybe Senator Collins was different, but she doesn’t seem that way anymore: taking over a million dollars from drug companies and the insurance industry and voting to put Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. I’m running for Senate because I know I can make a difference, and because Mainers deserve a senator who will always put our state first,” Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, her chief Democratic challenger, said in her campaign announcement.

Collins also faces a precarious situation regarding Democrats’ impeachment investigation. She has not weighed in on the probe, saying she declines to comment since she would be a juror if the House decides to ultimately impeach the president.

While 53 percent of Mainers in the poll support impeachment, only 14 percent of Republican primary voters said the same.

“It’s going to be hard for Susan Collins to get reelected if she opposes impeachment,” said Dean Debnam, president of Public Policy Polling. “She’s already lost a lot of her crossover support from Democrats, and that would cause her to lose even more.”

“It’s going to be hard for Susan Collins to get reelected if she supports impeachment,” added Debnam. “Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE is still overwhelmingly popular with Republican primary voters, and they’re going to be inclined to put Collins out in the primary if she votes to remove him from office.”

Collins has proved resilient throughout her career, having stayed in the Senate since she was elected in 1996.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the Maine Senate race as a “toss up.”

The Public Policy Polling survey interviewed 939 Maine voters from October 11-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.