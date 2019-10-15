Most Americans think the federal government has a responsibility to provide affordable healthcare coverage to citizens, and that it should administer a health insurance plan, according to a poll from CBS News.

More than half of Americans think the government is responsible for assuring citizens have affordable healthcare, and two-thirds think there should be a government-administered health insurance plan.

66% favor a government health insurance plan for all Americans.

30% oppose a government health insurance plan for all Americans.

34% of Republicans favor a government health plan, 61% oppose.

91% of Democrats favor a government health plan, 7% oppose.

67% of independents favor a government health plan, 28% oppose.

However, most Americans, including most Democrats, also want the option of having private insurance.

59% want a government plan to compete with private insurance.

32% want a government plan to replace private insurance.

10% don’t know.

Most Americans who have health care coverage are satisfied with their health insurance, whether it’s private insurance, Medicaid, state or federal marketplace insurance, or Medicare.

76% of Americans with coverage like their health insurance.

72% of those covered by private insurance like it.

79% of those covered by Medicaid, state, or federal marketplace insurance like it.

85% of those covered by Medicare like it.

The Affordable Care Act remains divisive, with 47% approving and 42% disapproving. Opinions on Obamacare also remain strongly divided along partisan lines, with independents split.

SSRS conducted the poll on behalf of CBS News, surveying 1,292 adults nationwide from Sept. 26-Oct. 2, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.