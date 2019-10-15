Thirty-one percent of Democratic primary voters expect Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to perform the best during Tuesday’s debate, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll reveals.

The figure is 12 points higher for Warren, who had previously polled 19% ahead of the September debate.

Here are how the results of the current poll, released Tuesday, break down:

25% said Joe Biden would perform the best.

12% Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would outperform the rest of the candidates.

72% said they are motivated to watch the debate.

63% said they believe there are too many candidates debating.

The poll, conducted Oct. 11-13, surveyed 1,993 registered voters, including 860 who said they’re likely to vote in the Democratic primary. The full survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.