(CAMPUS REFORM) — A New Jersey professor suggested on a TV program that racism and President Donald Trump’s policies are responsible for black female obesity.

Rutgers University women’s and gender studies professor Brittney Cooper made the argument during an appearance on “Black Women OWN the Conversation” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

“I hate when people talk about Black women being obese,” Cooper said on the program. “I hate it because it becomes a way to blame us for a set of conditions that we didn’t create.”

