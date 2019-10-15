An undercover video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday shows CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez saying Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings “smells bad.”

“Now, I’ll tell you this, Joe Biden has a problem,” Perez is seen telling an undercover Project Veritas reporter. “His son was trading in his name. It looks bad, it smells bad.”

“It’s not illegal. Nothing is illegal about it,” the reporter continues. “I mean, you’re benefiting from your father’s name. You’re trading his name.”

The undercover reporter, playing along with Perez’s claims that the vice president’s son didn’t break any laws, is heard replying: “Everybody does that, though.”

“That’s the problem,” Perez is seen responding. “How do you go and say that Donald Trump is the person, get him out of here and convict him when your son is doing the same shit?”

Project Veritas’s undercover video release came just hours after ABC News aired its high-anticipated interview with Hunter Biden, who denied accusations of corruption regarding his business dealings in China and Ukraine. However, in the same interview, he conceded to having poor judgment by conducting business with foreign-owned companies while his father — 2020 Democrat White House hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden — was in the Obama White House.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” Biden told ABC News interviewer Amy Robach. “Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”

“So I take full responsibility for that,” he continued. “Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever. Did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not.”

Later in the interview, Biden conceded he would “probably not” have been a board member of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings if he were not the son of a vice president.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” he stated. “That’s where I made the mistake.”

As Breitbart News extensively reported on Hunter Biden’s foreign business activities.

[The younger Biden’s] investment company scored a $1.5 billion investment deal with the Bank of China after traveling with his father on Air Force Two to the country in 2013. In regard to Ukraine, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 monthly as a board member of the gas giant Burisma Holdings, despite having no expertise in the energy section. The former vice president forced out former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin as he was investigating Burisma Holdings and even boasted to the Council of Foreign Relations last year that he had threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless the prosecutor was fired.

Tuesday’s video is part of an ongoing series by Project Veritas in which the group will release undercover footage from inside CNN aimed at further revealing the news network’s partisan slant. Monday’s video showed a CNN media coordinator stating network president Jeff Zucker harbors a “personal vendetta” against President Donald Trump.