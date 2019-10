This is a big black eye for ABC News.

“ABC aired supposedly shocking footage Monday and Sunday purporting to be from the frontline battle between the Syrian Kurds and the invading Turks. The only problem is, the footage appears to come from a nighttime machine gun demonstration at the Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky,” the Washington Examiner’s T. Becket Adams wrote Monday.

Adams was one of the first reporters to look into this — he was tipped off by a Twitter user. ABC issued a correction on Twitter and said the news division “regrets the error.” That’s an understatement…

Meanwhile, ABC did not air a correction on Monday’s “World News Tonight.”