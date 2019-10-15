During a Tuesday interview on “MSNBC Live,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) addressed the report that federal prosecutors are examining Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine amid calls to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s dealings there.

Paul voiced his support for investigating Giuliani’s dealings as long as Hunter Biden was also investigated.

“I would say when you look at the Ukraine situation and you look at the accusations of the president somehow being involved with withholding aide, I think the one that’s true in Washington is that everybody seems to be trying to tell Ukraine what to do,” Paul stated. “We had three senators that said if they didn’t investigate Trump they would who would vote to withhold their aid. We had a Democrat senator just a month ago fly over to Ukraine and say if they investigated Hunter Biden he would vote to withhold their aid. So, I think both parties have been doing this.”

He added, “If we want to investigate Rudy Giuliani’s financial dealings, by all means, do it, but at the same time … if we want to be fair, we should investigate Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine as well.”

