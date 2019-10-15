Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul revealed an “extraordinary” reason why President Donald Trump’s policy on the Kurds and Syria could be working.

Calling Paul one of the “very few elected officials” who are “sympathetic” to Trump’s position on withdrawing troops from the Middle East and other places, Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Paul about the “bipartisan” outrage about Trump’s decision during a Monday night appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The Kentucky senator called the fact that both parties seem to be “in favor of continued intervention everywhere” one of Washington’s “strange compromises.”

“They never believe you can come home,” he said.

Then, Paul told Tucker “one extraordinary thing” that could denote success in Trump’s policy:

For months I’ve been saying the best chance the Syrian Kurds have is actually making an alliance with Assad to protect them against the Kurds. That’s already happening. As we speak, they are beginning to have an alliance. Their best chance of having some kind of autonomous zone is being part of Syria and reassuring Turkey that they are not going to be making incursions into Turkey. That’s what happened in Iraq. There is a semi-autonomous region for the Kurds, but they are within the government of Iraq and they have gotten the surety that they aren’t going to invade into Turkey.

Paul noted the “1,800 Turkish businesses in Kurdistan” that are “actually getting along well.” (RELATED: Rand Paul Had The Ultimate Response To Brennan’s ‘Disgraced Demagogue’ Comment About Trump)

“That could happen in Syria too,” he said, “but we prevented it though because we are saying you can’t talk to Assad – Assad must go – but really, you probably do eventually have to talk to Assad to have peace there.”

Trump’s decision last week to pull military forces from the Syria-Turkey border was met with near-unanimous condemnation from both sides of the political aisle, with his few defenders including the libertarian-leaning Kentucky senator.

“After defeating 100% of the [Islamic State] Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land,” the president said Monday.