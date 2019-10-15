The percentage of Hispanics eligible to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election has surged nearly 20% since 2016 when Hillary Clinton took 66% of the Latino vote.

And at over 30 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Hispanics will be the largest voting minority for the first time.

In an analysis of the federal data, the Pew Research Center said that there are a “record” 32 million Latinos eligible to vote in 2020. That is an increase from 27.3 million in 2016.

“The 2020 election will mark the first time that Hispanics will be the largest racial and ethnic minority group in the electorate, accounting for just over 13% of eligible voters,” said Pew’s FactTank.

The growth in Hispanic voters comes as a result of the surge in the Latino population.

It was about 60 million in 2018, up from 47.8 million in 2008. Hispanics make up 18% of the U.S. population, up from 5% in 1970, said Pew.

The group has been divided over President Trump and his efforts to end illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border. Overall, Hispanics do not support the president.

In 2016, he won about one-third of the Hispanic vote, but recent surveys show that dropping to one-fifth as the 2020 election nears.