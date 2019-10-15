Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will soon be immortalized — in a plastic action figure.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, product design company FCTRY — the brains behind “Real Life Action Figures” —

announced and launched a crowdfunding campaign to create the doll.

At the time of this writing, the page has received more than $21,000 in donations, far surpassing its initial goal of $15,000.

The freshman lawmaker will be featured wearing the white pantsuit she donned when she was sworn into Congress.



Image source: FCTRY video screenshot

FCTRY CEO Jason Feinberg said that it was a “no-brainer” to add Ocasio-Cortez to the growing collection — which features politicians such as former President Barack Obama, former special counsel Robert Mueller, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and more.

“AOC went from bartending and waiting tables to becoming one of the most influential politicians of our time, all in the span of three years. If Hollywood made a movie about her life, you’d probably say it was too far-fetched to believe,” Feinberg told

Newsweek in a statement. “Adding her to our collection of political action figures was a no-brainer. AOC is the face of the future.”

Anything else?



This is hardly the first foray into pop culture for the freshman lawmaker’s public image.

In February, she had a

comic book dedicated to her heroic efforts in politics. She was featured as a heroine in comic book, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?”

Josh Blaylock, who is the founder of Devil’s Due Comics, said that the comic book aims to provide “intelligent, unique commentary on current events in a way that only the comic book medium can.”

“It’s different than reading prose. It’s different than watching a movie,” he added. “It is something that happens between the panels when a talented comic book artist really knows what they’re doing, that can convey information and feelings and a story in a way that you can’t do in any other medium.”