The Senate should look into Hunter Biden’s activities in China and Ukraine, particularly about how he was able to get “sweetheart” deals that paid millions of dollars, Rep. Michael Waltz said Tuesday.

“This is what people mean when they are talking about the swamp,” the Florida Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “How did this guy get this sweetheart deal? We all know because his dad was the vice president.”

Biden, the son of Joe Biden, a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, told ABC News in an exclusive interview that he defends the ethical issues of his overseas business ventures, but admitted he erred by not forseeing the political implications of his decisions on his father’s political career.

“I’m much more concerned about how he got a billion dollars from China just a month after flying over there on Air Force 2,” Waltz said Tuesday. “This stinks. I hope the Senate looks into it soon. (It) really gets after whether the vice president used his influence and his office to enrich his family.”

He also said he doesn’t think Hunter Biden helped his father’s political ambitions with the interview.

“This is exactly what, again, this is exactly what people are so tired of, politicians fighting, politicians enriching themselves,” said Waltz. “What I heard loud and clear from thousands of Floridians is what happened to healthcare, transportation beings prescription drugs and all the issues that affect our lives?”

Waltz said he finds Biden’s Chinese dealings particularly disturbing, as China displayed military weapons during its celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Communist party “that we cannot defend against because they have either stolen our technology or they buy it through these Chinese backed private equity firms which Hunter Biden was participating in.”