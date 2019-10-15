Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might have his eyes set on Lincoln Riley if he moves on from Jason Garrett at the end of the season.

The Cowboys got off to a hot start this season, but have faltered a lot in the past few weeks. With the losses stacking up, people are starting to wonder what might happen and if Garrett’s job security is safe. Apparently, Riley could be on his radar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CBS Sports reported the following on Jones’ apparent interest in the Oklahoma coach:

Several sources indicated Jones, if he does make a coaching change, is very intrigued by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Several league sources said Riley would be willing to seriously consider the right NFL openings in 2020, and, obviously, the Cowboys’ head coaching job is one of the most high-profile and coveted in all of sports.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time such rumors and reports have existed. There was also speculation last season that Riley might be on Jones’ list of options, and it’s not hard to see why.

Lincoln Riley is one of the best offensive minds in the game right now. He has done some incredible things with the Sooners, which includes having back-to-back Heisman winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Now, he’s got Jalen Hurts looking the part as well.

If the Cowboys are going to make a move, they’re likely going to go with a big time offensive mind. Right now, Riley might be the best option available.

Would he leave Oklahoma? I’m sure he would if the price was right. This is the NFL and the Cowboys we’re talking about.

Money moves the needle and Dallas has a lot of it.

Of course, none of this will matter if the Cowboys get back on track and start rattling off wins. If not, then we’ll see what Jones does.

Riley coaching in the NFL could be very interesting.