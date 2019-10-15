Nearly two-thirds of Republicans in the House are supporting a resolution to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Breitbart News is reporting.

The GOP lawmakers are calling for the censure of Schiff, saying he fabricated a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has said when Schiff opened a hearing for acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire in September with a “blatantly fake, fraudulent phone call transcript” of the conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president, “it misled the American people.”

Bigg’s censure resolution is being co-sponsored by 123 House Republicans – nearly two-thirds of the GOP’s members in the House, Breitbart is reporting. According to the news outlet, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, are included among the resolution’s co-sponsors.