HBO hit a home run with the first season of “The Righteous Gemstones.”

I finally banged out the finale last night, and the dark comedy with Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Walton Goggins and John Goodman was one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time.

When I first saw a preview for “The Righteous Gemstones,” I knew it was something I’d probably be interested in. (RELATED: HBO Renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ With Danny McBride For Season 2)

[embedded content]

After all, McBride made himself a comedy star with “Eastbound and Down” and “Vice Principals,” Goggins has shown incredible acting range from “Justified” to “Vice Principals” and we all know what Goodman is capable of.

All of them together as members of a major evangelist family was bound to be comedy gold, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

The entire first season revolves around Jesse Gemstone (McBride) being blackmailed over a tape filmed by his son Gideon showing the eldest Gemstone son engaged in some serious debauchery with his friends.

From there, the audience is taken on a wild ride as the Gemstones try to uncover the people responsible for their problems, finding out Gideon’s betrayal and then taking a hard look in the mirror.

“The Righteous Gemstones” isn’t the same kind of humor as “Eastbound & Down.” It’s much darker, but it’s still damn funny.

Also, Cassidy Freeman was a bit of a scene-stealer as Jesse’s wife, Amber. Her character is a badass woman focused on protecting her family at all costs, and we learn she’s damn good with a firearm.

If you haven’t already watched “The Righteous Gemstones” on HBO, I highly suggest you start ASAP because it’s without a doubt one of the best shows on TV.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season two. Expectations should be sky high after the smashing success of the inaugural run.