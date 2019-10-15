Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow reports in a new book that the top editor of The National Enquirer, a national tabloid publication that has strongly supported President TrumpDonald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, directed staffers to shred documents related to the publication’s relationship with the president, according to CNN.

Farrow writes that editor Dylan Howard ordered the shredding after The Wall Street Journal called about The Enquirer’s “catch and kill” relationship with Trump in which it would buy the exclusive rights to a person’s story that would be embarrassing to the then-businessman and now-president and then refuse to run those stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard “appeared to be in a panic,” Farrow writes in his book, titled “Catch and Kill.”

The Journal reported in November 2016, just days before the presidential election, that The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc. (AMI), “agreed to pay $150,000 to a former Playboy centerfold model for her story of an affair a decade ago with the Republican presidential nominee, but then didn’t publish it.”

The $150,000 payment to Karen McDougal and another payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels were at the heart of a campaign finance scandal that ensnared former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenTrump’s tirades, taunts and threats are damaging our democracy Maxine Waters: Trump should be imprisoned and ‘placed in solitary confinement’ Michael Cohen denies Omarosa advising him in prison MORE.

News accounts later emerged reporting that Howard and AMI chief David Pecker worked with Cohen and other Trump associates to suppress embarrassing stories about Trump.

Farrow writes that “a Trump-related document from the safe, along with others in the Enquirer’s possession, had been shredded,” referring to speculation about a safe filled with damaging information in the AMI offices. Farrow notes the safe “was small and cheap and old.”

AMI dismissed Farrow’s reporting as “completely untrue.”

“Mr. Farrow’s narrative is driven by unsubstantiated allegations from questionable sources and while these stories may be dramatic, they are completely untrue,” the company told CNN.

The network obtained an advance copy of the book, which is being released Tuesday.