Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, says that he wouldn’t comply with a congressional subpoena related to the House’s impeachment proceedings ahead of his Tuesday deadline for responding.

The former New York City mayor told ABC News that “if they enforce it, then we’ll see what happens.” He also told the outlet that he’s not retaining the legal services of former Watergate independent prosecutor Jon Sale, but that he would again retain counsel if Democrats decide to enforce the subpoena.

Three Democrat-led House committees subpoenaed Giuliani at the end of September due to his involvement in the controversy surrounding President Trump’s request that Ukrainian officials look into allegations of corruption surrounding the 2016 election and a Ukrainian energy company that employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter. That subpoena for documents came with an Oct. 15 deadline.

Days before the subpoena was issued, Giuliani told reporters that he “would think of challenging their subpoena on the grounds that they’re not a legitimate committee.”

Last week, the president’s attorney told the Washington Post that he wouldn’t testify as part of the impeachment proceedings unless the full House held a vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) were removed from his position as House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Giuliani’s refusal comes a full week after White House counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to House Democrats stating that the executive branch would not participate in the impeachment investigation, citing the lack of a House vote as well as due process and fairness concerns.

“Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to participate in it,” the letter concluded.

Tuesday was also the deadline day for White House Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russ Vought and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. A senior administration official speaking on background told Blaze Media that OMB will let the White House’s letter speak for itself. On Sunday, Esper told Fox News that officials from his department “will respond as we can,” but declined to say whether or not his department would meet Democrats’ deadline.