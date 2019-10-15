Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he will not comply with a congressional subpoena — and “if they enforce it, then we will see what happens.”

Giuliani, 75, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, told ABC News if Congress moves to enforce subpoenas from three House committee chairmen regarding his Ukrainian activities he would retain counsel.

The former mayor also said he was no longer represented by Jon Sale, the former Watergate prosecutor who is now based in Miami, who told The Hill on Tuesday he sent a letter to Congress about the subpoena.

Sale told the Hill his work for Giuliani was completed and also confirmed he was no longer working for him.

Giuliani, who worked as President Trump’s representative in Ukraine, faced a Tuesday deadline to comply with the subpoena issued by three House committee chairmen last month in their impeachment investigation of President Trump.

In addition, Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, S.C., has since said he would require Giuliani to testify in a separate inquiry on his efforts to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Giuliani has indicated interest in appearing before Graham’s panel — and he said the Republican senator planned to subpoena the Bidens to appear before the committee.

The Democratic subpoena was sent by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

“Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president,” the chairmen said in a Sept. 30 letter.

The Democrats also requested documents and testimony from three Giuliani associates who reportedly are connected to an effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating President Trump’s Democratic rivals.