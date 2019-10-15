A video appears to show Russian soldiers moving into an abandon U.S. base in Syria, The Washington Post reported.

The abandoned base in Manbij, Syria, was the subject of video posted Tuesday on social media by Oleg Blokhin, a journalist who travels with Russian-backed forces in Syria, the Post reported.

U.S. officials announced Monday U.S. troops had withdrawn from Manbij, but U.S. military spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III declined to tell the Post whether Syrian or Russian allies had entered Manbij.

“Good morning!” Blokhin said in a Facebook video. “We are at the U.S. base in Manbij. Only yesterday morning they were still here and today we are here. Let’s have a look at how they lived here, what they did and what it is all about.”

Messages in a mix of Russian and English referencing President Donald Trump are seen on whiteboards, per the report.

Russian military police were announced to be patrolling “along the line of contact between the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey,” according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement, the Post reported.