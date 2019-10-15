(LA Times) A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was felt widely in the San Francisco Bay Area at 10:33 p.m. on Monday, with the epicenter in the Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill areas.

Moderate shaking was felt in the Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek and Concord areas of an intensity that can overturn unsecured objects, such as books and picture frames, and is capable of breaking dishes or windows. Weak shaking was felt in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Close to the epicenter in Walnut Creek, there was strong side-to-side shaking, strong enough to knock CDs off a shelf.

