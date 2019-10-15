A partial transcript is as follows:

AMY ROBACH: What should people know about Hunter Biden that they don’t know?

HUNTER BIDEN: Like every single person that I have ever known, I have fallen and I’ve gotten up. I’ve done esteemable things and things that have been in my life that I regret. Every single one of those things has brought me exactly to where I am right now, which is probably the best place I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve gone through my own struggles.

ROBACH: : —In and out of rehab seven, eight times—

BIDEN: —Say it nicer to me. Sought treatment for an issue, like most people. So insensitive.

ROBACH: I’m so sorry. But I think this is a human question. Do you worry that all of this noise, even though it’s just noise, that it could affect your sobriety?

BIDEN: Of course. Look, you don’t want to live in the worry of it because then you’re feeding the beast. I have no answer, other than this: You’ve got to live in the connections that you have to healthy things and I have so many of them. I have to live there, instead of living in fear like “Oh my god, the stress is going to make me drink or the stress is going to make me use.”