Tuesday on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough criticized President Donald Trump.

According to Scarborough, Trump is “an illiberal autocrat in training” who “does not respect constitutional norms.”

“This actually is a very clarifying moment … that there are patriots out there, it doesn’t matter what their ideology is, there are, for the most part — that’s why I’ve said, Mike Pence to Bernie Sanders would be a vast improvement over a president that does not respect constitutional norms, over a president who believes that the Second Amendment gives him unlimited power, as he said, who mocks federal judges, who calls the press enemies of the people, who is an illiberal autocrat in training,” argued Scarborough.

He added, “And here’s a great insight into what a patriot looks like even if you disagree with him: If somebody puts America first before their president or before their ideology.”

