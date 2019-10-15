SEC Shorts released an incredible video on Monday mocking Georgia’s humiliating loss to South Carolina.

In the video, a man severely banged up wearing a Georgia uniform talks with a woman representing the college football playoff.

She’s pretty nervous because she’s got to figure out how to get Alabama, LSU and Georgia all in! Little does she know, the Gamecocks already solved that problem for her. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the humorous video below.

[embedded content]

I don’t care if you like the SEC or not. I don’t care if you love the SEC or loathe the teams in it like I do. It doesn’t matter because that video is hilarious.

Even as a Georgia fan, I think you have to admit that it’s hilarious. If you don’t you’re just pretty much admitting to the whole college football world that you have no sense of humor.

It was already funny enough when the Gamecocks embarrassed the Bulldogs in front of America. Now, the SEC fans are just rubbing it in.

[embedded content]

Look, upsets happen and they suck. It’s the truth. I get it if you’re a fan of Georgia. I honestly do. Last year, the Badgers lost to BYU!

Yet, I still showed up to work, did my job, dominated the internet and found a way to make the best of a terrible situation.

In the world of sports, you have to embrace that mentality.

Props to the people behind this video because it’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time.