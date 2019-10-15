https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/15/seal-team-adapt-and-overcome-photos/

A pair of photos have been released from the upcoming “SEAL Team” episode “Adapt and Overcome.”

The plot of the episode, according to CBS’ YouTube description, is, “Bravo Team is on a mission in Azerbaijan to help retake a power plant in order to avoid political instability in the area.”

Judging from the photos for episode three of the new season, I think we’re in for an action packed time. In both pictures, it appears Bravo will be executing some kind of high risk mission/raid.

Check them both out below.

SEAL Team” has been absolutely outstanding through the first two episodes, and a mission gone wrong over an unknown enemy in a foreign country sounds like it’s the perfect kind of content.

If that doesn’t have you excited, then I honestly have to question whether or not you’re a real fan of “SEAL Team.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In ‘Ignore And Override’)

Wednesday night is going to be a fun time as we follow Bravo in Azerbaijan looking to kill some bad guys. The question is who will they be shooting at.

My guess is that it’s the Russians. I don’t know for sure, but they seem like the likely opponent given the location of the episode.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch the latest episode of season three.

