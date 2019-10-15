Congress will pass sanctions against Turkey “overwhelmingly” while urging President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to pull U.S. troops out of northern Syria, but the move will be too late because the damage is done, Sen. Angus King said Tuesday.

“It’s like a guy who said ‘cross that line and you’re going to get it,'” the Maine Independent senator told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“It’s too late.”

Iran, Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and ISIS win from Trump’s decision, King continued, as pulling troops out of Syria gives Iran “open running room.”

“They’ve been an ally of Assad right along and what they’re looking for is a path to the Mediterranean, a land bridge, and this opens it up and it endangers Israel in a very serious way,” said King.

Meanwhile, the decision also leaves the United States with “no credibility,” said King.

“The Kurds literally died for us,” said King, as “11,000 of their fighters died in the fight against ISIS. They came to our defense. They worked with us, and the president talks about how we won, we won. It was a coalition and the Kurds were the bloody end of the spear. To walk away, I think, is going to have ramifications for years.”

King added that the “saddest part” for him is that the situation was predictable.

“If the president had consulted anybody after that telephone call, if he’d talked to the head of CENTCOM, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Secretary of Defense, the State Department, anybody, they would have said this is exactly what’s going to happen, don’t do it,” said King.