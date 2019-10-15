South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner apparently apologized to Georgia following the Gamecocks pulling off the huge upset Saturday.

According to Dawg Nation, Tanner contacted Bulldogs athletic director Greg McGarity on Sunday to apologize for South Carolina players taking pieces of the hedges from the stadium with them.

WATCH: When you knock off the No. 3 team in the nation in their home, you do a little post-game gardening. Some Gamecocks taking a little souvenir from the hedges at Sanford Stadium after beating the Bulldogs today pic.twitter.com/XrtWur0fsL — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) October 12, 2019

I don’t like this move at all. To the victors go the spoils. Okay, Georgia had some of their hedges taken away after the loss.

If you don’t like, then don’t lose to a South Carolina team that entered the game Saturday with only two wins. Seems kind of simple to me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If anything, Georgia should consider themselves lucky South Carolina only took part of the hedges. Some teams would have invaded like it was a war and taken their land and women.

Tanner shouldn’t have gotten on the phone with anybody at Georgia to apologize for anything. What a joke of a move.

It’s a part of a plant. Again, if the Bulldogs are so pissed, then there’s a very simple fix. It’s called not losing. When you lose, anything and everything is on the table.

The fact Georgia is upset about this is mind-boggling. Spend a little more time focused on winning games, and a little less time on whether or not South Carolina players took part of your hedges.

If the Bulldogs do that, then maybe they’ll actually still have a shot at making the SEC title game so they can get embarrassed by LSU or Alabama.