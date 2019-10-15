(Washington Examiner) House Republicans are eager to ask the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry a variety of questions about the scope and frequency of his contact with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

They also want to know about the California Democrat’s role in orchestrating the complaint alleging President Trump sought Ukraine’s help investigating Joe Biden.

But it is appearing more likely Republicans will never have the chance to ask the whistleblower any questions at all about how closely he worked with Schiff’s team.

Read the full story ›