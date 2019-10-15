Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he’s not out yet MORE (D-Mass.) came under fire from several of her Democratic rivals at Tuesday’s primary debate, reflecting her newfound front-runner status and testing her ability to weather criticism.

A handful of contenders took turns criticizing Warren over everything from her support for “Medicare for All” to her oft-repeated call for an additional tax on the wealthiest Americans.

At one point, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) described the Massachusetts senator as “more interested in being punitive” than in uniting a divided country.

“I think we need to be focused on lifting people up,” O’Rourke said. “Sometimes I think that Sen. Warren is more focused on being punitive and pitting one part of the country against the other.”

Likewise, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Analysis: Warren and Booker most cyber-aware 2020 candidates Poll: Democratic support for Warren climbs to record high MORE (D-Minn.) accused Warren of casting herself as the only candidate on stage willing to stand up to the ultrawealthy. Rather, she argued, the candidates simply have different approaches to tackling the issues facing Americans.

“I want to give a reality check here to Elizabeth. No one on this stage wants to protect billionaires. Not even the billionaire wants to protect billionaires,” Klobuchar said, referring to billionaire philanthropist and presidential candidate Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr Steyer2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the October showdown The Hill’s Campaign Report: Impeachment fight to take center stage at Dem debate CNN LGBTQ town hall interrupted by protesters MORE. “We have different approaches. Your idea is not the only idea.”

But one of the most heated exchanges of the evening came during a discussion over health care and Medicare for All, the single-payer health care system proposed by Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill On The Money: Trump touts China trade deal | Wall Street, Washington see signs for caution | Trump threatens sanctions on Turkey | Sanders proposes sharp hike to corporate taxes MORE (I-Vt.).

When Warren punted on a question about whether such a health care model would require raising taxes for middle-class Americans, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO’Rourke hits back at Buttigieg over criticism of his gun buyback proposal Chasten Buttigieg fundraising for husband Pete overseas Progressives fume at Buttigieg, warn him not to attack Warren at debate MORE went on the attack.

“A yes or no question that didn’t get a yes or no answer,” Buttigieg said of Warren’s response. “Your signature, senator, is to have a plan for everything — except this.”

The barrage of attacks is reflective of Warren’s top-tier status in the Democratic primary contest. She’s steadily climbed to the top of polls in recent weeks, in some cases even surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE, the longtime front-runner.

She also raked in one of the heftiest sums of campaign cash in the third fundraising quarter of the year — roughly $25.6 million. Only one other candidate, Sanders, pulled in more money in the past three months.

At the same time, some of Warren’s lower-polling opponents at Tuesday night’s debate — namely Buttigieg, Klobuchar and O’Rourke — are in desperate need of a boost.

Klobuchar and O’Rourke have lingered in the low single-digits in public polls for months, while Buttigieg, who saw success early on in the primary contest, has declined over the past several months.