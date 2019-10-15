The World Series should be canceled if it means the Wisconsin/Ohio State game will be in primetime.

As most people in America have heard by now, the Badgers and Buckeyes are kicking off at noon Oct. 26 and the game will air on Fox.

Kickoff for our game against Ohio State will be 11 a.m. CT Can’t wait #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/E4QSC4MSyf — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 14, 2019

Why is the game at noon? It’s very simple. Fox has to broadcast game four of the World Series later that night. I lamented the horrific decision, and people seemed to think the idea of a college football game taking precedence over the World Series was ridiculous.

This clown blogger just suggested canceling a post season MLB game. https://t.co/pabECz0CGN — Chris Fevurly (@CFevurly) October 15, 2019

Reason #487 why Hookstead is dumber than a banana peel: It’s baseball season also, the conferences and NCAA make the call on football game times, the world series doesn’t begin until Tuesday, and sunlight is the best light of all.https://t.co/1s86AGdCqh — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) October 14, 2019

Let me be crystal clear here so that there’s no confusion of any kind. I am dead serious when I say the World Series should either be canceled or postponed so that this game can be played in primetime.

The idea a baseball game gets priority over the biggest college football game of the year is simply absurd.

This is America. College football is the backbone of this country. If we’re not willing to make hard choices to save college football, then we don’t deserve to have it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The football gods blessed us with a Wisconsin/OSU matchup with both of them in the top six. How did Fox respond? It responded by airing a World Series game in primetime instead.

It’s honestly disgraceful.

I’m even willing to meet baseball fans halfway on this issue. That’s how eager I am to get a deal done. We can have game four of the World Series start at 5:00 a.m. EST on Oct. 26. The game will be done by 9:00 a.m., which is when GameDay gets underway.

It’s the perfect solution. Baseball fans can get their game on the day it’s scheduled to be played, and it does nothing to impact the biggest college football game in the past few years.

See, I am very reasonable. Boom! Problem solved. Of course, baseball fans will complain because they refuse to compromise.

All I know for sure is that this isn’t a joke to me. A noon kickoff is spitting in the face of everything that makes America great, and I won’t stand for it.

This is now my burden to carry. I will fight a million wars on a million different fronts if it means this game gets moved into the primetime.

Am I a hero? That’s something the history books will have to decide. I have work to do.

