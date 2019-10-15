Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. We will cover the latest on Ukraine-Gate, especially how John Bolton might become a hero — for Democrats? Chris Hayes called out NBC News for its “conspiracy of silence” over sexual misconduct, which Andrew and I will parse out. Plus, we’ll also talk about our abandonment of an ally in Syria, and perhaps of American honor as well.

Are we in the middle of a massive political realignment? Maybe not, argues Michael Barone. One of the top analysts in politics, Barone discusses his new book How America’s Political Parties Change (And How They Don’t), and reminds us that our two parties are two of the three oldest in the world — for a reason. We’ll also get a good look at where Barone thinks the next battleground will be.



