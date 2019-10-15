Democrat presidential hopeful and billionaire Tom Steyer claimed Tuesday night during the Democrat presidential debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, that “American people are demanding” the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“Every candidate here is more decent, more coherent, and more patriotic than the criminal in the White House,” Steyer said. “Anderson’s right. Two years ago, I started the ‘Need to Impeach’ movement because I knew there was something desperately wrong at 1600 Pennysylvania Avenue.”

He continued, “We did have the most corrupt president in the country and that only the voice and will of the American people who drag Washington to see it as a matter of right and wrong, not of political expediency.”

Steyer then claimed the American people are what motivate him in calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

“So, in fact, impeaching and removing this president is something that the American people are demanding,” Steyer added. “They’re the voice that counts and that’s who I went to. The American people.”

