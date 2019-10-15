A top State Department official arrived at the Capitol Tuesday morning to testify on President TrumpDonald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine, the latest witness in the Democrats’ fast-moving impeachment inquiry into allegations of presidential wrongdoing.

George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, oversees administrative policy in a bloc of Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, which has emerged as the focal point of the growing investigation.

Trump and members of his inner circle have come under increased scrutiny following allegations that the administration recalled the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, over her concerns that leading figures — including Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report Ex-Trump aide on Russia testifies for 10 hours as part of impeachment inquiry MORE, Trump’s personal lawyer — were pressing Ukrainian leaders to deliver political favors to the president.

Kent had tried to protect Yovanovitch from the internal smear campaign building against her, according to documents delivered to Congress earlier this month by the State Department’s inspector general.

He is being deposed by three separate committees leading the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry: Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs.

Heading into the secure room in the Capitol basement where the depositions are taking place, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffEx-Trump aide on Russia testifies for 10 hours as part of impeachment inquiry Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump to slap sanctions on Turkey for Syria offensive | Trump calls on Turkey to broker ceasefire | Pelosi, Graham seek deal on sanctions | Ex-Trump aide testifies in impeachment probe GOP rep says he was kicked out of Trump aide’s deposition MORE (D-Calif.) declined to comment on the coming witness.

Kent is the fourth witness in the impeachment investigation. Earlier in the month, lawmakers heard from Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerEx-Trump aide on Russia testifies for 10 hours as part of impeachment inquiry 10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable Ex-Trump aide to tell Congress she objected to Ukrainian ambassador’s removal: report MORE, the administration’s former special envoy to Ukraine; Yovanovitch testified on Friday, defying the administration’s effort to block her appearance. And the committees on Monday heard lengthy testimony from Fiona Hill, Trump’s top Russia analyst on the National Security Council, who stepped down voluntarily in July before Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Separately, the Intelligence Committee has also interviewed Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community.

The details surrounding the closed-door depositions have largely been kept under wraps. Democrats have released certain details of the various testimonies — including a string of text messages, delivered by Volker, between top diplomats discussing the Ukraine affair — which they say verify the allegations against the president.

“The arrows continue to point in just one direction, which is that a crime was committed — extortion, bribery, soliciting campaign help,” Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell2020 Presidential Candidates NBA draws bipartisan backlash over China response Former Ukraine envoy Volker to resign as head of McCain Institute MORE (D-Calif.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, said Monday. “It was confessed to by the president. And there’s an active coverup going on right now.”

Yet Democrats have refused Republican entreaties to release the full transcripts of the interviews and make the hearings public, drawing sharp criticism from GOP leaders arguing that the transparency would lead to Trump’s exoneration.

“The tragedy here — the crime here — is that the American people don’t get to see what’s going on in these sessions,” Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel Jordan10 top Republicans who continue to deny the undeniable Ex-Trump aide to tell Congress she objected to Ukrainian ambassador’s removal: report A Republican Watergate veteran’s perspective on a Trump impeachment MORE (Ohio), senior Republican on the Oversight Committee, said Monday, ahead of Hill’s testimony.