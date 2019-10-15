Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, who on Tuesday was testifying as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, reportedly raised concerns earlier this year about what he described as pressure from President TrumpDonald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report Ex-Trump aide on Russia testifies for 10 hours as part of impeachment inquiry MORE to investigate Trump’s political opponents.

Sources told The New York Times that Kent, who oversees Ukraine policy, expressed concern as far back as March about Giuliani's role in a "disinformation" campaign that aimed to smear people including former Vice President Joe Biden and then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Kent is believed to have particular insight into Trump’s attempts to put pressure on Ukraine, but also has reportedly said he was involved in past efforts to convince the country to investigate corruption. For example, he reportedly pushed prosecutors to probe Mykola Zlochevsky, who owned the energy company where Biden’s son Hunter Biden was a board member.

Democrats are investigating the president following revelations that he pushed Ukraine to look into the Bidens.

The whistleblower’s complaint that kicked off the impeachment inquiry alleges that Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to help his reelection campaign; Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump has since publicly asked both Ukraine and China to investigate unsubstantiated allegations that Hunter Biden acted corruptly.

Both Trump and Biden have denied the allegations.

Kent’s testimony on Tuesday follows last week’s testimony from Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post in May, and former White House aide Fiona Hill.