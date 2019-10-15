President TrumpDonald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE attacked CNN President Jeff Zucker on Twitter after the news network was targeted by conservative activist group Project Veritas.

“Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily?” Trump tweeted without providing evidence.

Now that we have found out that @CNN is a virtual fraud, rumor has it that Jeff Zucker will be resigining momentarily? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

Project Veritas is claiming in a video this week that Zucker has a bias against Trump. Past claims made by the group have been discredited.

The Hill has reached out to CNN for comment on Trump’s tweet and Project Veritas’s claims.

Trump frequently goes after CNN, calling the network “fake news,” and the administration last year temporarily revoked the press pass of the network’s Jim Acosta James (Jim) AcostaFox rejects Biden request to not run Trump campaign ad CNN refuses to run Biden-Ukraine ad by Trump campaign Trump fumes amid impeachment furor MORE during a high-profile spat.